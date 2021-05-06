Nashville Flea Market returns with outdoor-only market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fairgrounds Nashville announced the Nashville Flea Market will reopen after being closed for more than a year, due to the pandemic.

The flea market will return with limited operations, featuring an outside-only market. The market was shut down 14 months ago due to the pandemic.

“The staff is excited to get back to hosting the flea market,” Executive Director Laura Womack said. “The vendors are family to us. It will be great to get to some semblance of normalcy.”

The Nashville Flea Market will return to the fairgrounds on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the market, click here.