Nashville firefighter transported for dehydration after house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sweltering heat is creating dangerous conditions for first responders. A Nashville firefighter was hospitalized after battling intense flames at a house fire in Bordeaux on Friday morning.

“It felt like it was 90 degrees already, the sun was out and beaming,” said Kendra Loney with the Nashville Fire Department.

A total of six trucks responded knowing exactly what they would be running into.

“They’re going into essentially a box, that has fire,” explained Loney.

And when they put water on the fire, matters don’t get any less dangerous.

“A lot of people think that our firefighter injuries are actually related to flames, but most of those injuries are steam burns,” said Loney, “Imagine them being kind of in a boiling pot of water.”

Firefighters are rotated in and out on a 20 to 30 minutes schedule.

“We work to rotate them in and out, make sure that they’re not dehydrated,” Loney continued, “And you’ll see our medics often taking blood pressure and sometimes doing heart monitoring because they want to make sure that our personnel didn’t get overexerted, and if needed transport them to the hospital.”

That’s what happened Friday when a firefighter was transported to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

“A lot of times you might see after we’ve fought a fire, our personnel are sitting down on the ground outside of the house or something like that,” Loney said, “And sometimes people think, ‘Oh my gosh, why are they not fighting the fire, why are they not doing their job?'”

That’s called rehab— with cold water and food supplied by the nonprofit Box 55.

“We feel great to be able to help them in this way,” said Box 55 Volunteer Lewis Del Rio, “It’s so important especially in this hot water and humidity, gonna reach about over 100 degrees today so it’s very important for us to do our job in helping them do their job.”

“We cannot thank them enough because, without them, we would have to work that much harder to keep our firefighters in tip-top shape in order to fight these fires and respond to these emergencies,” said Loney.

The firefighter was released from the hospital shortly after being treated.