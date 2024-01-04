RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville firefighter was charged with reckless endangerment after he reportedly tried to fight a fire at a home in Rutherford County.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2023, at a home on JD Todd Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rutherford County Fire and Rescue was working on the house fire when Nashville Fire Department employee Jacob Welbaum unlawfully took protective gear and breathing equipment from a Rutherford County fire engine.

Jacob Welbaum (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Welbaum was not a part of the responding team. He reportedly entered the home despite orders not to and began shouting orders at Rutherford County firefighters until he was physically removed.

News 2’s Peyton Kennedy spoke with the homeowners, who said no residents were home at the time of the fire, but they did witness some of the back and forth between the first responders.

Welbaum was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct, officials said. His bond was set at $10,500.

The Nashville Fire Department reported Welbaum is still an active member of the team, but he is on alternate duty and is not making emergency responses or working with the public at this time.