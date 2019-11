NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department tweeted out they were able to rescue around 10 people who were stuck in an elevator at the Bank Of America Plaza for more than an hour.

Update: We were able to rescue around 10 people from the elevator. They had been stuck for more than an hour. Our crews did a great job in locating the elevator and saving the people inside. #NFDProud #NFDin19 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 21, 2019

