Nashville Fire Dept. sees record-breaking Narcan responses in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department says 2019 was a record year for Naloxone responses.

The department says they administered Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to more than 2,260 patients that showed signs of overdose in 2019.

According to a release, the 2019 total equals a 28% increase when compared to 2018 and a 528% increase when compared to 2011 numbers. NFD began tracking Narcan treatments in 2011.

When compared to the numbers from 2015, the 2019 numbers show a 289% increase.

Naloxone, or Narcan, blocks or reverses the effects of opioid medication.

NFD says the actual number of doses administered is greater because it may take more than one dose to reverse the effects of opioids.

“It is clear the opioid epidemic is impacting the residents and visitors to Davidson County,” Director Chief William Swann said. “With the exception of 2013 we have seen a steady increase in the number of patients we treat with Naloxone. Between 2017 and 2018 we saw a 93 percent increase.” He continued, “we are working closely with our community partners including the Metro Nashville Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Health to find ways to turn around this troubling trend.”

All of Nashville Fire’s ambulances and fire vehicles carry Narcan.