Nashville Fire Department investigating apartment fire near Wedgewood-Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire in the 1100 block of Wade Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene just before 10:30 Friday night. When they arrived at the scene they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters made an interior attack and quickly knocked down the fire.

Initial reports point to the fire possibly starting from a fire pit on the roof. The building is in the process of being ventilated.

As of Friday evening, there were no reports of injuries.