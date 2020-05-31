Nashville Fire Department investigates 4 fires set in downtown area Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department said they are looking for the person or persons responsible for setting at least four different fires in downtown Nashville Saturday night.

The Fires were set at the following locations:

Nashville Historic Courthouse, 1 Public Square

Boot Barn, 318 Broadway

Margaritaville, 322 Broadway

The Stage, 412 Broadway

Anyone with information about the person or people who set these fires should call the Nashville Fire Department Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640

