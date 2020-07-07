Nashville Fire Department continues to investigate cause of deadly fire Saturday, victim identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire told News 2 they’re still investigating the cause of a deadly fire over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday in the 5000 block of Robertson Avenue at the Cube Smart storage facility.

When crews arrived, they found several storage units on fire in the building. Crews cut holes in doors and the roof to assist with ventilation. Once they had control of the flames, they went inside. NFD officials found a body inside one of the units.

Crews said ammonia-like odors were present and reported life-threatening levels of iodine in the area.

Hazmat crews returned to the scene on Sunday to perform air monitoring. Levels were in ‘normal range’ at that time.

NFD determined the fire started in the unit where the body was found. Crews said the evidence collected in that unit points to materials used to produce meth.

There are 115 units in the affected building. Of those, 7 were damaged by fire, 30 by heat and all have smoke damage or water damage.

The Fire Marshall is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. Metro police identified the victim as 40-year-old Sean Schield of Bellevue. They said his death is believed to be related to meth production.

No NFD personnel who responded were hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.