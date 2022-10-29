ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are at the scene of an apartment fire that ignited early Saturday morning in Antioch.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Brentridge Place just after 5 a.m. at the Allegro on Bell Apartments in response to a fire call.

Source: NFD

Viewers told News 2 that the large blaze at the apartment complex could be seen from Bell Road.

Once fire personnel arrived on scene the fire was through the roof, which caused crews to upgrade the call to a 3-alarm fire response. Officials say the fire response has since been downgraded.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were able to contain the blaze to Building A. The cause of the fire is unknown, but the scene remains active.

At this time, no injuries to fire personnel or residents have been reported. It remains unknown how many residents may have been displaced due to the fire.

No other information was immediately released.