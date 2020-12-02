Nashville father pleads guilty to federal charges after 3-year-old shot in head

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old Nashville man has pleaded guilty to drug distribution and firearms charges in connection with a shooting that critically wounded his three-year-old son in Madison last year.

The plea from Kedrick Ross came Monday in U.S. District Court following an 11-count indictment, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Federal investigators said Ross left a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun unattended at a relative’s house on Village Trail in Madison on the morning of Sept. 9, 2019. His three-year-old son got ahold of the gun and shot himself in the head, causing critical injuries.

During the investigation, Ross obstructed justice by attempting to persuade his cousin to falsely claim the firearm belonged to the cousin’s deceased husband, Cochran revealed.

Ross was indicted by a federal grand jury in Nov. 2019. He was charged with three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax within 1,000 feet of an educational institution, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a public housing complex, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of obstruction of justice.

Following his guilty plea, Ross faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 16 years and up to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23.