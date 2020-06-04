Nashville Farmer’s Market plans to operate ‘business as usual’ ahead of Thursday protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While businesses across Middle Tennessee prepare for various rallies, protests and demonstrations by boarding their windows—one business near Bicentennial Mall has decided to take a different approach.

“The Nashville Farmers Market has been coordinating with all of our neighbors at Bicentennial Mall the past few days in preparation of tomorrow’s rally,” said Tasha Kennard, Executive Director, Nashville Farmers Market.

Wednesday, the Nashville Farmers Market, along with other organizations, gathered for a conference call to agree upon a collective plan of action.

“Some of us are public entities and private businesses and public parks, and it’s important that we’re all on the same page,” said Kennard. “So, we were discussing how our different facilities were handling operating hours, any additional protocols that we were doing to provide parking to the attendees, and then learning more about any of the planned activities that the organizers had made available at this time.”

The Farmers Market decided to operate business as usual, with hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our plan has always been to close at 4 p.m. on a daily basis,” Kennard explained. “Some of our operators may choose to close early so that their employees can attend the event or if they are ready to wrap up their day.”

When it comes to protecting their building, Kennard said, “We are not boarding up our windows. You will not see a full force showing throughout our property or protecting our property. We believe this will be a peaceful and a unified event tomorrow. And we’re hopeful that the organizers believe that too.

The Teens4Equality protest will begin at 4 p.m.