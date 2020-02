NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Farmer’s Market invites you to join them for “Night Market” at NFM every THIRD Friday of the month from 5-9 pm featuring seasonal produce, local artisans, handmade, vintage and international goods, food trucks, restaurants and shops, local non-profits and live music.

Bring the whole family and your leashed furry friends, too. Overflow parking is available after 5 pm in area State parking lots.

For more information, see their website.