Nashville family wants justice after mom killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flowers and candles mark the spot where 53-year-old Michelle Waller was killed by a hit and run driver.

“You could’ve stopped, checked on her or even took her to the hospital,” said daughter Fredericka Waller. “Why’d you just leave her there?”

Waller’s family is now fighting for justice.

“You hit my aunt and kept going,” said niece Latoya Nation.

“She was hit like an animal and left there,” Nation said. “And, she lost her life.”

Waller was crossing Claiborne Street on July 2 when she was hit, according to Metro police.

Police say the driver, Keith Floyd, kept going and didn’t come back until two hours later.

Keith Floyd (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

“I just want justice for my mother,” said Waller’s son, William Vanderpool.

The driver was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving on a revoked license, and driving without insurance.

It’s a deadly crash Nora Kern, executive director of Walk Bike Nashville, says never should have happened.

“It’s horrifying,” Kern said.

Seventy-three people have died this year while walking or riding bicycles in Tennessee.

That’s an increase from 58 deaths at the same time last year.

“Each number, each statistic is a loved one, a family member, a friend,” Kern said.

Kern says lower speed limits, better lighting, and more crosswalks would help save lives.

“There should be no fatal crashes on our streets,” Kern said.

Along with justice, the Waller family says they want an apology from the driver as they raise money to bury the woman they called the center of their family.

“We loved her dearly,” Nation said. “She wasn’t a possum or a squirrel.”