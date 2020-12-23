Nashville family business makes ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ 2020 list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – She makes the list and fans always check it twice.

For decades, business owners have dreamed of being featured on “Oprah’s Favorite Things.” A family-run company in Nashville is one of the lucky ones this year and they have a special connection to the iconic talk show host.

Karla Winfrey has always had a passion for telling stories. She spent decades as a news reporter making stops in cities like Dallas, Denver and New York. But now, the Tennessee native is back home and sharing her own journey through food.

She and her brothers started Winfrey Foods four years ago, with their signature product “Royal Relish Original Chow Chow,” a family recipe dating back to the 1930’s.

“My mom started making chow chow when I was 12 with her sisters and her mom, and we said ‘you know what, let’s continue with the family traditions,’” Winfrey said.

Karla is cousins with the one and only, Oprah Winfrey.

“Oprah loves royal relish chow chow with her crowder peas and you could say this is probably one of the first original favorite things, because back in the 70’s when she lived here, she would come and have dinner at my mom and dad’s house and we would always have the chow chow and she loved it,” said Winfrey.

The three-pack features original, spicy and Nashville hot. All pair perfectly with just about everything.

As soon as they made the list, business exploded. The product was even featured on GMA3 “Deals and Steals.”

“We were elated and grateful that we made the big wish list and it has been skyrocketing,” Winfrey said.

She’s encouraging families to not let time with loved ones pass by.

“There’s a lot of good things that people take to their graves and they say they wish I had asked my grandmother or asked my mom about that recipe,” she said.

Her mother is still alive today to watch her children “share the goodness” with the world.

Winfrey Foods Royal Relish is available at all Tennessee Publix Stores in the Tennessee Section and also at www.winfreyfoods.com and Amazon.com.