Nashville family advocating for construction safety year after teen fell to his death at construction site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville family is still grieving a year after a 16-year-old boy fell 160 feet to his death while working at a construction site.

Now they’re turning their pain into a passion project, hoping to improve safety for construction workers.

“[It’s like] applying Neosporin to third-degree burns, you know what I mean? It might help a little bit, but it doesn’t fix your problem,” said Jenifer Enamorado, the sister of Gustavo Ramirez. “It hurts that if my brother hadn’t been lost, those things would still be happening.”

It’s been 11 months since Enamorado’s brother died, and she’s still fighting for justice.

This week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced a civil penalty of $122,364 against the Madison construction company Stover and Stones. The department says the company is contesting the penalties.

“I’m just speechless. They have their rights; we all have the right to appeal a decision made by investigations, made by the court system, whatever it may be…I just…” Enamorado said responding to the company contesting.

It’s still hard to put into words, often thinking back to when her brother had died. In June 2020, Ramirez was working at the La Quinta Inn, doing construction on the roof of the hotel. According to Metro police, when Ramirez tried to jump to the next building he missed the platform and fell through a gap in the scaffolding, falling 160 feet to his death.

The Department of Labor found the construction company guilty of violating child labor laws.

“Hopefully be an awakening to our community, to our neighbors that this is an ongoing issue that needs to be addressed. Many people don’t realize that these types of violations are still going on,” explained Enamorado.

She says oftentimes companies are not held accountable when accidents happen, and is now hopeful this penalty will be the first step in more safety precautions for workers.

News 2 reached out to Stover and Sons Construction Company; they declined to comment at this time.