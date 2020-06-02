Nashville Fairgrounds will remain closed to indoor events through June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fairgrounds will stay closed through the month of June.

Officials released a statement on Tuesday afternoon that said they would continue to closely monitor guidelines for reopening events and facilities through Governor Lee and Mayor Cooper’s offices.

They also said the June Flea Market and events scheduled for June at the Fairgrounds will not be held.

Staff are currently working on hosting outdoor events including drive-in movies that would follow social distancing guidelines.

The public can visit the fairgrounds website for more information.

