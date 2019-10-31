Nashville Electric Service warns customers about recent scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Nashville Electric Service (NES), customers are being contacted by “scam artists” who threaten to disconnect power if their payment is not made as soon as possible.
The scammers reportedly are altering the name on the caller ID so NES’ Tree Trimming hotline is displayed. NES says the number that appears is (615) 695-7400.
Once contact is made, the scammers reportedly make up details, claiming payment is late and that the customer’s account will be compromised if payment is not made immediately.
Apparently, the scammers request payment in the form of pre-paid debit cards and give a toll-free number in order to make the transaction.
NES says they will never call and threaten to turn off your power if payment is not made. They also say they do not provide a toll-free number to call in order to make a payment.
The following tips were given by NES to avoid being victim to a scam:
- If someone calls threatening to cut off your power if you don’t pay, hang up. This is a scam.
- NES does not provide a toll-free number to call for making a payment.
- If someone in a utility uniform shows up at your door for unscheduled service, check for proper identification and have them wait outside while you call NES at 615-736-6900 to verify their information.
- If you have doubts about a phone call, email, text or on-site visit, reach out to NES before taking any action.
- Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.