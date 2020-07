NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Service (NES) is reporting thousands of outages due to severe weather.

NES said there are more than 14,000 outages in Davidson County due to inclement weather.

Here are some numbers for outages across the area:

Davidson County: 14,134

Cumberland: 1,827

Montgomery: 233

Stewart: 1,470

Sumner: 119

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.