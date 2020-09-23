Nashville demonstrators anticipate decision from attorney general in Breonna Taylor case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For 62 days, a group called “The People’s Plaza” camped out at Legislative Plaza in an effort to put an end to social injustice.

“We’re not going to stop in our pursuit of social justice and equality,” said Angel Stansberry, one of the group’s organizers.

The same group is now preparing a plan of response as the country awaits the much-anticipated decision of whether or not Louisville officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“We really feel the pain of this family not having justice, and it’s become very personal to all of us,” Stansberry said.

Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest. Mayor Fisher’s move came after the city’s police department boarded up downtown buildings and put up barricades to limit traffic.

“They didn’t put it up because we are going to be celebrating. So, it really does not make me optimistic about what the grand jury is going to decide,” Stansberry said. “Honestly, I feel a little bit nervous. I feel very tense and frustrated.”

While Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not announced a specific date or time to publicize his decision, Stansberry says the People’s Plaza will be ready to mobilize whenever the announcement is made.

“Our only weapons are our words and our pain and our frustration. We just want to see some accountability,” Stansberry said.

Last week, the City of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million. They also pledged police reform as part of the agreement.