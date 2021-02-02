Nashville debate on license plate readers deferred until April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A continued conversation regarding cameras to catch crime is delayed once again until April.

“Of course the MNPD is interested in using LPR technology as a tool to help solve violent crime,” District 3 Councilmember Jennifer Gamble said.

But Councilwoman Courtney Johnston that sponsored the bill on installing license plate readers in public right of ways said there are reasons behind the delay.

“We’ve been discussing number one what technology is, what it’s not, what it can be used for, what are the parameters that we want to put in place for privacy, sharing, reporting,” Johnston said.

Johnston said those conversations need to continue in order for more community support.

“There is concern in the community about how the technology can be misused to track and unfairly target black and brown communities,” Gamble said.

But another reason is because of the state’s public records act so that license plate data can be available from those cameras.

“There’s several legislators that are interested in making that an exception, making LPR data an exception,” Johnston said.

Johnston said until all the details are hashed out to the fullest extent she is O.K. delaying the bill until everyone is pleased with the policy.

The Metro Council will discuss the technology again on April 20 at its second meeting of that month.