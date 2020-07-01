Nashville DA says they’ll no longer prosecute people with less than a half ounce of marijuana

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said the DA’s office will no longer prosecute people who are in possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.

Funk said marijuana charges do little to promote public health and safety.

This new policy goes into effect Wednesday.

Funk explained that this new policy will eliminate negative effects of criminal charges which do include potential jail time, consequences on future employment and housing.

This will also get rid of costs for jail housing expenses in this cases. Courts and clerk’s offices will save money from docketing fewer cases.

Funk said resources will continue to focus on supporting victims and prosecuting violent offenders.

