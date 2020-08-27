Nashville companies prepare to respond to Hurricane Laura

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — As states like Texas and Louisana prepare for a category 4 hurricane, various Nashville organizations are preparing to send troops to impacted areas.

“So, when there is an event like this on the horizon, we start looking — sometimes weeks in advance, depending how soon we know about the storm — and start discussing how many people we’ll need,” said Kim Brooks, Senior Communications Editor for ServPro.

The company has over 1,000 people ready to mobilize in cities like Houston, Dallas and Shreveport, as part of their disaster recovery team.

“There are certain qualifications that they need to meet internally,” said Brooks. “The biggest thing is to make sure they have the capacity to help on the road and at home. We don’t want their local community to suffer because they are sending all of their teams to help affected areas.”

Rob Mortensen, president of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association released the following statement regarding their response efforts.

“Folks will find very low rates throughout the city given the hotel occupancy rate is very low (33.4% for downtown compared to 79.0% last year .) With that being said, the Nashville Hospitality industry is here to help those in need. We have and will encourage our member hotels to provide discounted rates for those who are in need of refuge.” – Rob Mortensen, President/CEO

Hotels like Bode Nashville are offering a special promo code and extended stay options.

For more information, you can call 844-230-2633 or click here to email.