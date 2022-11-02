NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are around 30,000 people in Nashville searching for jobs, however, with 70,000 jobs and more seasonal openings to come, many positions will go unfilled, according to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Companies including UPS and Belk plan to fill thousands of seasonal positions this holiday season.

UPS media relations supervisor Mechelle Stanchfield told News 2 the company is hopeful they will hire 1,125 temporary employees in Nashville this weekend.

“Our holiday season is our biggest time of the year; our package volume nearly doubles during peak, and that’s why we need the extra hands on deck to get the job done,” Stanchfield said.

However, according to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, many companies are struggling to fill their permanent, full-time positions, much less holiday jobs.

Bishoy Mikhail, Vice President of Research for the Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are experiencing similar labor shortages to last year and have had to adapt to the staffing shortages.

“They’re having to cut hours at their location. They’re having trouble filling the demand of whatever business or product or service they’re providing,” Mikhail said. “They’re having to scale back because they don’t have the people to fill those rolls.”

Many other companies have tried to draw applicants through incentives, including competitive benefits, better pay and flexible work hours.

UPS plans to host its “Brown Friday” hiring event in Nashville this weekend. The company needs warehouse workers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

The event will be held on Nov. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Nov. 5 from 5:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3205 Whites Creek Pike.