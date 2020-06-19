Nashville community leaders respond to retirement of Metro Police Chief Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This past weekend, Vicki Hambrick attended a “Defend Black Lives” event in honor of her son 25-year old Daniel Hambrick. Daniel was shot and killed by Metro Officer Andrew Delke two years ago.

In an interview with News 2, she publicly called for Mayor John Cooper to replace Chief Steve Anderson.

“Cooper, you need to step up,” said Hambrick, “You said you were gone get Chief Anderson out of office. You need to get him out or we gone get you out.”

Four days later, Cooper made an announcement that Chief Anderson is retiring from office. The news came as a relief to those who have worked for years to push him out.

“I was happy to see that Nashville is getting able to step into a new phase,” said Rev. Keith Caldwell, former president of the Nashville chapter of the NAACP. “It’s a shame that it took national efforts: the protests, nonviolent protests, that are occurring all over this nation, versus the pressure that we continued to put on our mayor to have the chief removed.”

Caldwell says Chief Anderson did not show transparency nor a willingness to transform policing policies for Black and Brown communities within the city of Nashville. He hopes the next chief has a more diverse background.

“We would love someone who understands how oppression systemically works and has a track record of working to deconstruct that in their professional and personal lives.”

Anderson will stay in office until a new chief is appointed.