Nashville comedy club closes temporarily after actor-comedian D.L. Hughley tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Zanies comedy club in Nashville is closing temporarily after actor-comedian D.L. Hughley collapsed on stage Friday night.

Hughley’s publicist said the 57-year-old was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week, she said. He was kept overnight in a hospital for tests under doctor’s order, she said.

In an Instagram post on Saturday evening, Hughley said he was being released from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital after being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration. Hughley also confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic.

Hughley said he plans to go back to his hotel room and quarantine for 14 days.

Zanies posted to their Facebook page on Sunday making the announcement:

To all Zanies patrons and performers: We have received notification that D.L. Hughley, who performed at Zanies on Thursday and Friday, June 18-19, has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Zanies has closed and will only reopen after a comprehensive cleaning process conducted by a specialist. Zanies will continue to follow Metro Nashville Health Department reopening phase guidelines. We encourage any of our patrons who may feel some risk of exposure to contact the Metro Health at . Zanies wishes its friend D.L. a quick recovery and a return to the stage Zanies Nashville

