Nashville Christmas Parade: Everything you need to know for 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 92nd Annual Nashville Christmas Parade is shaping up to be the biggest one yet! From giant helium balloons, special performances, marching bands, and of course an appearance from Santa Claus himself, here’s everything you need to know about the holiday extravaganza.

When is the parade?

Saturday, December 7th, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.

Where is the parade?

The parade kicks off at the corner of North 1st Ave & Brandon Street.

Can I reserve tickets to the parade?

Yes. Click here to get your tickets.

Can I watch the parade on television?

Yes. WKRN News 2 will have special live coverage of the Nashville Christmas Parade. You can watch on Dec. 7th, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The parade will also re-air the following day on News 2 (time TBD).

Will the parade be streaming online?

Yes. You can watch the parade live on WKRN.com.

Details about the Nashville Christmas Parade

The 92nd Annual Nashville Christmas Parade is benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, one of the nation’s leading children hospitals. Learn more about the organization here.

Join News 2’s Neil Orne, Nikki Burdine, and Jared Plushnick, as they co-host the event with Lily Hensiek, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Ambassador and Hometown Hero.

Will there be Road Closures?

Yes. You can see a full list of road closures and times here.

Who is performing?

More than a dozen marching bands will be a part of the parade (check out the full list here).

There will also be special performances from:

Amber Leigh and the Wildhorse Saloon Dancers

Ana Cristina Cash

Bianca Ryan

Billy Gilman

Brett Kissel

Damon Gillespie (Aladdin dance ensemble)

To learn more about who is performing, click here.

For more on this year’s parade, you can visit their website here.