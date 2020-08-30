Nashville celebrates 10th annual Bianca Paige Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Nashville recognized the 10th annual Bianca Paige Day on Saturday.

Paige, also known as Mark Middleton, was a popular drag entertainer that performed at many venues in Music City before passing away ten years.

The entertainer spent nearly twenty years raising money and awareness for HIV and AIDS through foundations like Nashville Cares, Comprehensive Care Center, Vanderbilt HIV and AIDS Vaccine Project, the Vanderbilt Children with AIDS project, and the Bianca Paige Awareness Network.









Trax, an LGBTQ bar, hosted the annual Bianca Paige day celebration on Saturday on a much smaller scale due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Owner Steve Kiss told News 2 he can’t believe Paige has now been gone for an entire decade.

“I think Bianca would be so proud that it is recognized at this level. HIV education and awareness twenty years ago was not anywhere close to what it is now. There’s still more to be done, but then again, back then it was one of those things that just wasn’t talked about in public, much less recognized by the government,” said Kiss.

Friends read a proclamation from Mayor John Cooper during the ceremony, deeming August 29, 2020 as Bianca Paige Day.