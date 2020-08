NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You have the chance to help out the Nashville Cat Rescue as the organization hosts an online auction.

The foster organization took in a lot of kittens when other shelters were shut down at the start of the pandemic.

They are raising money through the online auction, which is called “Help Meowt.”

The auction begins Monday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 30 at 11:45 p.m. and features 84 donated items.

Click here to learn more.