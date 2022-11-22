NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the days following the tragic shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Nashville activists and bar owners stood in solidarity. Now, the community is inviting the public to join them in honoring the five lives lost and 25 people injured Saturday night.

Inclusion Tennessee is leading a candlelight vigil on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. All are invited to join at Public Square Park.

“We are all one big giant family. We are a rainbow family and our fabric is weaved throughout the world,” said Inclusion Tennessee founder Phil Cobucci. “The greatest thing that we can have for not only members of the LGBTQ community, but also our allies, is we have to stand up to hatred and violence in all of its forms.”

The evening will include a series of speeches from activists and faith leaders. Cobucci said state and local representatives are expected to attend as well.

“Most likely the person who committed this act was targeting LGBTQ people, but it affects everyone,” said Brett Withers, Metro councilmember (District 6) and vice-chair of the LGBTQ caucus. “The solution to that is for everyone to be together again, and that’s why this vigil is so important tonight.”

Also in Middle Tennessee, the Dickson community will gather Saturday at Tom Waychoff Memorial at 6 p.m. for a vigil.