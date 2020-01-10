Nashville businesses raising money for Australia fire relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Australia is getting some help fighting those massive wildfires that continue to burn. More than 18 million acres have burned, at least 27 people have lost their lives and millions of animals have been killed.

Now, a couple of Nashville-based companies are doing their part to help Australia. Nella Moon Candles is donating all of its sales through Sunday to WIRES Wildlife Rescue, which works to help preserve Australian wildlife. The founder, Arielle St. Pe Ricci, says she wants to use her candles to cause positive change in the world.

“So our mission is just to give back as much as we can and use business as a force for good, and we feel that we have a platform to help others and right now is a perfect opportunity to help out Australia during this time of need,” she says.

All candles are included in the promotion, like the popular Nashville-scented candle, Sea Salt, Southern Belle, Tobacco Vanilla, and so many more.

The candles are available online at Nellamoon.com.

A Nashville restaurant is also stepping up to help Australia. Red Perch in East Nashville is holding a special Australian breakfast on Saturday morning from 9:30 until Noon.

Three all-star chefs will be there serving up Aussie-cuisine like eggs, bacon, sausage, beans and tomato, pancakes and Milo shaved ice.

The breakfast itself is free but they are accepting donations, all of which will be going to Wildlife Rescue South Coast and Wildlife Victoria.

The owner, Nicole Payne, says they are a small restaurant and they are blown away by the response from the community wanting to help.

Red Perch is located at 13 Arcade Alley.