Nashville business owner’s plane stolen from John C. Tune Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI is assisting airport police in investigating the disappearance of a Nashville business owner’s plane from John C. Tune Airport over the weekend.

Bobby Joslin, the owner of Joslin and Son Signs, told News 2 he flew his Cessna 172 on Saturday afternoon.

When he returned to the airport around 10 a.m. Sunday, he said the door to the hangar was open and his plane was gone.

A spokesperson for the FBI told News 2 the agency will assist airport police in its investigation into the stolen plane.

No additional information was immediately released.

