Nashville Bombing: Curfew for area affected by Christmas blast extended until Jan. 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor John Cooper is extending the curfew for parts of downtown Nashville affected by the bombing Christmas morning.

The curfew had been set to expire on Friday but will now run through 5 pm, Friday, January 22. The extension, Cooper says, is to further protect the area as crews continue to cleanup debris three weeks after the blast.

The curfew was initially put in place to give law enforcement room to investigate and keep people away from properties damaged and buildings deemed unsafe. The curfew impacts the areas between 1st and 3rd and Church and Commerce.

Pedestrians were allowed back in a portion of the area last week while cars are still not permitted. There is no date announced for when that will change.

This marks the third extension of Executive Order 12 which was first signed on December 25 to issue a state of civil emergency for part of downtown Nashville after a bomb inside a parked RV exploded Christmas morning, killing the bomber, injuring three other people, and damaging more than 40 businesses.