Nashville bomber’s ex-girlfriend seeks reward money for tip made to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Anthony Waner’s ex-girlfriend and her lawyer say they deserve a more than $300,000 reward for leading Metro police to the suspect.

In August of 2019, police records show they received a tip from Warner’s ex-girlfriend and her attorney, Raymond Throckmorton. His girlfriend reported Warner was “building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence” and her lawyer said Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb making.”

Now, Attorney Jim Roberts claims both the ex-girlfriend and Throckmorton are entitled to the reward.

“They tried to warn the authorities that this man was dangerous and not just that he was dangerous, but that he had the capacity for grave violence,” Roberts said.

Both were informed that Metro police had investigated the incident, but once the two saw news reports of the bombing on Christmas Day, they recognized the RV.

“She turned on the television and she knew immediately,” Roberts said. “The reality is they would have never figured it out or it would have taken months to figure out who actually did the bombing.”

Roberts said the ex-girlfriend and her lawyer should have a cut of the reward money for their involvement in identifying Warner.

But Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation President Butch Spyridon said he will wait for police to make that call.

“You don’t just get an email from somebody that says ‘I’m due the reward’ and that’s the end of it,” Spyridon said.

Spyridon raised $34,000 of the reward money before Warner was identified. But once that information was released his focus shifted to those impacted by the bombing.

“There’s plenty of time to settle that, we also want to help the people that need help right now and for me, that’s more important,” Spyridon said.

Spyridon has now raised more than $100,000 for businesses and residents on 2nd Avenue. NCVC sent out gift cards this week to help those affected.

Metro Police Chief John Drake addressed previous reports made against Warner, saying officers did the best they could under the law without infringing upon Warner’s rights.