Nashville begins offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations Monday to those who walk-in without appointments each day at Music City Center.

The health department will offer Pfizer vaccine to the first 500 people who walk into the mass vaccination site without an appointment.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

Metro health leaders are working toward a goal of at least 50% of the Davidson County population receiving the initial dose by May 1. Currently, an estimated 35% of the population in Nashville has received at least one dose.

Not every appointment slot was filled last week for the first time since the vaccine clinic opened in January. Last Monday, 2,100 doses were administered at the Music City Center but by mid-week, the number of vaccinations began to dip to around 1,600 per day.

The decrease in numbers could be explained by a variety of reasons; many have already received their shots or still haven’t fully decided if they want the shot or not.

“It doesn’t surprise me that some people have questions still have concerns, that’s the other challenge public health people should be thinking about right now. ‘How do reach those folks? How do get in contact with them, and really listen to them and understand what are their questions and what are their concerns and who do they want to hear from,'” said Dr. Julie Morita with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation/Fmr. Commissioner, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.

The COVID-19 testing site at the vacant Kmart location in Antioch transformed into a vaccination clinic last week.

Appointments at the Music City Center are still highly recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.