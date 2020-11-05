Nashville attorney plans to continue push against city’s 34% property tax hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One day after a Davidson County judge denied a petition asking that voters be given the chance to decide on a county-wide property tax hike — the man who started the initiative says he will not back down.

“When Mayor Cooper was pushing this 34% property tax increase, on top of a financial downturn — that seemed like the worst possible thing he could do to the citizens,” said Jim Roberts, a Nashville attorney.

Roberts, alongside a group of others, spearheaded a petition to repeal the new 34% property tax. The ballot initiative asked that residents be allowed to vote on the measure in a December special election.

“The people have a right to put whatever they want on the ballot. There are no restrictions on the people’s rights,” Roberts said. “And, that’s the way it should be.”

More than 27,000 signatures were gathered and submitted. But Tuesday, the initiative was denied by a Davidson County judge.

“One of the things the judge said was [that] we didn’t put in the ballot initiative what sections of the charter were going to be amended,” Roberts explained. “Well, show me where that’s required.”

Wednesday, during a virtual Metro Council meeting, councilmember Kyonzte Toombs of District 2 said the increase made way for the city to fill a $332 million budget gap.

“Either you’re looking at cutting entire departments, which, once you do that, it’s hard to put them back. And also you lose all services that go with those departments,” explained Toombs. “Or you’re looking at across the board cuts where you’re having to cut those big-ticket items like your police or your fire.”

Meanwhile, Roberts says he will continue to fight the tax hike until he sees change.

“They have violated the civil rights of every single person who signed that petition, and every single person in this town who would have a right to vote on that petition,” Roberts said. “We’re going to come back most likely with another ballot initiative… and, we’re going to give the people of this town an opportunity to have a voice in their government.”

Roberts did not give a timeline for his initiative.