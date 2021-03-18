Nashville-area jeweler charged in connection with million-dollar jewelry heist

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WKRN) — A Kentucky police department is asking for your help in finding a million dollars worth of antique jewelry. Bowling Green police say a safe filled with valuable jewelry was stolen during a home invasion back in July.

“It’s a residence that has a business in with it,” said Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer for Bowling Green PD. “They came into the residence…removed a safe, a large safe, that was inside the home.”

Investigators now say three people out of Mount Juliet played a role in executing a plan to take the safe and break into it. The jewelry was taken from the home of former Western Kentucky University provost Barbara Burch. She passed away last year.

“Through the records of the Burch family, they estimated in the neighborhood of about a million dollars of jewelry was taken,” Ward explain.

One of the men charged in this case is Marshall Belew, II. Belew, who is known as “Sonny”, was listed as a co-owner on the website of American Jewelry Company, which has two Nashville area locations. His picture and name were removed from the company’s website Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say a cell phone registered in his name sent text messages to co-conspirators. They were also able to determine that the owner of that phone traveled from Tennessee to Bowling Green on the day of the robbery, opened the stolen safe and took possession of the jewelry inside. Police say they still don’t know where that jewelry is.

“We’re still trying to determine if we got to the last person involved in this,” said Ward. “We’re trying to determine the exact involvement of everyone in the case.”

Belew, II was arrested on March 8th and has since been released. He now faces charges of robbery, kidnapping, assault and theft.

The case is set to go before a Kentucky grand jury.