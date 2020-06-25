Nashville advocates hold vigil for teen construction worker who died on the job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group of about 50 people gathered along Interstate Drive in East Nashville to honor the life of a young construction worker who died on the job.

“We’re here because we’re fed up with what’s happening with workers,” said an interpreter in front of the crowd of mostly Spanish-speakers.

Tuesday afternoon, 16-year-old Gustavo Ramirez fell 120 feet to his death while working at the La Quinta Inn job site at 315 Interstate Drive.

“His family is heartbroken,” said Cecilia Prado, spokesperson for Workers’ Dignity, a non-profit organization that advocates for employee protection and economic justice. “They are confused. They are righteously angry and they want an explanation, and they want justice.”

Metro Police say Ramirez was not wearing a safety harness. Prado is now calling on the Tennessee Occupational and Safety Health Administration to take action.

“I want to tell them, well, what are you doing?” said Prado. “What are you going to do about this? How are you going to address this issue? Are you actually going to go out there and listen to the workers? Instead of always listening to the developers and general contractors?

Metro Police have deemed Ramirez’s death an accident.