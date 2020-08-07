Nashville advocacy group asks to help choose new police chief after claims of sexual harassment in the department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local sexual assault advocacy group is asking to be part of the panel to choose a new Metro Nashville Police chief after they say they’ve gathered at least two dozen claims of sexual misconduct or bias treatment within the department.

The grassroots group Silent No Longer is lead by former Metro Nashville Police Officer Greta McClain. McClain tells News 2 that in the last couple of months, a total of 25 female police officers have come forward with allegations of sexual assault, harassment, racism, or sexism towards them by male officers within the Metro department, all taking place in the last eight years.

The group held a press conference online Wednesday.

McClain said they are demanding answers from the department and Mayor John Cooper’s office. They are also requesting to be part of the selection of a new chief, after Chief Steve Anderson’s resignation and last day in office Thursday. Cooper said he is putting together a panel to select a new chief.

“With the number of people that have come to us, we feel like it’s definitely a systemic thing. And we are hoping that the mayor will agree that someone from either Silent No Longer or another sexual assault organization can be on the hiring panel, and as well as members of communities of color and someone from the police accountability board,” McClain explained.

A spokesperson for MNPD tells News 2 that McClain’s inquiry into sexual misconduct was forwarded to the Office of Professional Accountability. The spokesperson said a detective for the office then asked McClain for more information on June 11 and is still waiting,

McClain adds that several of the women are currently looking into taking legal action.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.