Nashville activist Kwame Lillard dies at 81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Freedom activist Kwame Lillard has passed away, according to the African America Cultural Alliance of Nashville.

The nonprofit announced the civil rights leader’s death Sunday on social media.

Lillard was a civil rights pioneer during the Nashville sit-ins back in the 1960’s and he later became a Metro Councilman.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share with you the news that Kwame Lillard Freedom Rider and Civil Rights Activist, a cherished man passed away this evening. Please continue to pray for his family and so many of us who’s hearts are truly broken. Remembering Baba, a wonderful and gentle soul who will forever remain in our hearts. ♥️” African American Cultural Alliance Nashville

As students from several colleges and universities took to the streets protesting the results of the 2016 presidential election, it brought back memories of the protests of the 60s for Lillard.

“Their movement is global; our movement was basically black and white,” Lillard said.

Lillard was 81 years old.