LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office made not one, but two major drug busts over the weekend.

Officials said it started last Wednesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mattoxtown Road in Lawrence County. Officers said during the traffic stop authorities conducted a search of the vehicle where they found several drugs inside such as meth, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and Adderall.

Several drugs, weapons, and paraphernalia were recovered in a drug bust in Lawrence County. (Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)



According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies also reportedly seized a loaded gun, additional weapons, and paraphernalia from the vehicle. Officers arrested Eric Discus at the scene without incident.

On Thursday, just one day after the first drug bust, deputies attempted to stop another vehicle on Buffalo Road, but it fled, leading officers on a chase all the way toward Wayne County. The vehicle was eventually found behind a home, and deputies said they chased Ernest Bumpas and Samantha Weigart on foot before the two suspects were arrested.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recovered five bags of meth weighing nearly two ounces inside the vehicle.