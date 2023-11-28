NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mystery canine respiratory disease has started spreading across the country. It has already plagued 14 states and it is undetermined if it is a bacterium or a virus.

As of November 28, there have not been any cases confirmed in Tennessee. The Hillsboro Animal Hospital has started taking precautions in case this disease spreads to the Volunteer State.

Chad Given, the Managing DVM at Hillsboro Animal Hospital, said if your pet has a cough to make sure and monitor if it progresses, what it sounds like, and if your pet becomes lethargic. If your pet starts acting strangely or has any discharge in their cough you should take them to the hospital.

Hillsboro Animal Hospital provides curbside services so that if your pet does have any illness, it will not spread to hospitalized pets.

They are not only concerned with the new mystery illness but kennel cough and flu. Last year there was a bad outbreak so it is important to keep your pet at home if they are not acting normally to prevent the spread of any sickness.

Getting updated vaccines will help pets stay healthy during this busy season, but pets can still get sick if around another sick animal.