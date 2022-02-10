COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville police are investigating a homicide that left 23-year old Lyndzy Bounds dead. On Thursday, officials confirmed to News 2, Bounds was pregnant at the time of her death.

“I’m just screaming, ‘no no no, this can’t be true, my sister is gone, my sister is dead,'” remembered Bianca Hawlik, Bounds’ sister.

Hawlik remembered getting a phone call from her mother. That Sunday would be a day that broke Hawlik’s heart.

“She was just so kind. She never met a stranger. She loved everyone. Oh my gosh, she had the biggest heart. She always had a smile on her face, you couldn’t bring her down for long,” described Hawlik.

Bounds was the middle child among sisters. Cookeville police were called to her apartment on West 12th Street around 4 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check. Her death was determined by detectives to be the result of a homicide.

Shortly after, police went searching for her fiance, Christian Luna. The news came as a shock for Hawlik, who said she had just spent time with the couple.

“I was with them that Sunday morning, and I had talked to both of them everything seemed fine. I was the last person to see my sister alive,” said Hawlik.

Four hours later, Lyndzy was found by police.

“I was the last person she had spoken to, I was the last person she said I love you too,” said Hawlik. “To say that I’ve not been well is kind of an understatement. I’ve been pretty broken, this has broken me in a way that I didn’t expect to be broken in my lifetime.”

The news came as a shock to Bounds’ family.

Shortly after the investigation began, Cookeville police reported the victim’s fiancé, Christian Luna, was identified as the suspect in her death.

A warrant for first-degree murder was obtained for Luna and Cookeville detectives were notified he was in custody in Carencro, Louisiana early Monday morning.

“At first I was like, ‘there’s no way he’s involved in this, there’s no way that he’s done something like this to her,’ and I thought something had honestly happened to him as well,” said Hawlik.

Hawlik told News 2, the couple was having relationship problems but was in the process of working things out. The two had been together since June 2021.

On Thursday, Cookeville police confirmed Bounds was found shot and killed.

“She was so excited to become a mom, that was her top priority. She changed her whole life the minute she found out she was pregnant,” said Hawlik. “I want people to remember her for who she was and not what happened to her. She was a beautiful, a beautiful individual.”

The family created a GoFundMe account to help with the cost of the funeral. Cookeville Police Department is hoping to bring Luna back to Tennessee in the coming weeks.