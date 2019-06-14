‘My baby, he got his wings’ Arrest in Nashville teen’s death brings closure for family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Justice has arrived for a Nashville family nearly two years after a 15-year-old was shot and killed.

Jaezoine Woods died July 25th, 2017, near his home. The family says he was walking to a store near the J.C. Napier Homes when shots rang out.

“You will never understand. Talking about like, my son is dead, it just plays over and over in my head,” explained his mother Shamika Woods. “Then when I got his tombstone, reality really kicked in like, oh my god, my baby is never coming back.”

For nearly two years, Shamika prayed for answers.

She would lean on family and former mayor, Megan Barry, for advice.

“If I need [Barry], she’s gonna be right by my side. That’s why I love her,” said Woods. “Because she’s so down to earth, she understands everything I’m going through.”

This week brought a break in the case.

Metro Police arrested 22-year-old Tevin Griffin, charging him with first-degree murder.

Police also now believe this killing was inadvertent, explaining in a release the bullets fired near the Napier homes were likely meant for someone else.

Griffin’s arrest this week happened, while he was free on bond from another murder case in 2017.

“He’s just 22 years old and he’s just taking peoples lives like it’s the thing to do, like it’s fine,” said Woods. “But I just know ,at the end of the day, we all have to answer to God and he has the last say.”

After two years, there’s a sense of closure for all involved.

Megan Barry posted on Facebook, saying she’s always hoped and prayed for justice, writing that Shamika “woke up to a world where perhaps she can find a little peace.”

The family hopes Jaezoin now finds peace as well.

“Finally here, my baby, he got his wings,” said Woods. “He can finally get some peace.”