Music keeps playing in Music City feet from devastated area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is an eerie feeling just on the other side of 3rd avenue on Broadway, where more than 40 businesses damaged by the Christmas morning bombing and a historic stretch of 2nd Avenue lies in shambles in downtown Nashville.

However, on the other side of the explosion area the streets of Music City Monday were some of the busiest we’ve seen all year.

The music is still playing in Music City, while the heart of downtown is devastated.

“It takes a second for your brain to comprehend that this is real and these people are terrified and their lively hoods are gone, and so I think ‘okay, I have the possibility to open and we are going to open and we are going to be here for our neighbors,’” Lataja Britt who owns The Bubblery Nashville told News 2.

Opening her small shop in The Arcade is the first step in healing.

“You know, counting blessings big and small. I mean seriously our window is a little jacked up but that’s, that’s nothing. You know we got to open our doors and our dream continues,” she teared up while saying.

In a city that’s still recovering from the March tornados, followed by the pandemic, riots and now a bomb, Monday visitors are still packing the streets.

“We are from Chicago and we came to celebrate Christmas and the new year,” Nichol Wiechert who was visiting the city for the first time with her family explained.

Tourists said they know Nashville will come out stronger, getting through with their help.

“Support all the locals and try to give them our business when we can,” said Wiechert.

Nashville is also seeing help from our own neighbors, saying it’s the Nashville way.

“There’s something about Nashville; even though we are so big it has that small town feel and that small town heart where people look out for each other, and if you need help up there are so many hands reaching down to help you back up and it’s beautiful. It’s a really cool thing,” said Britt.

The FBI is working directly with impacted businesses and residents on when they can return inside of the explosion area. Police plan to escort around 20 from the outlining area to assess damage Tuesday.