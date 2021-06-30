Music City’s soon-to-be storybook theme park to serve as flagship project for nationwide initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Plans for a new theme park in Nashville will serve as the flagship project for a national initiative to integrate literacy and fun.

“I’m a mother of three,” said DeLisa Guerrier, Founder of Storyville Gardens and Managing Partner of Guerrier Development. “We’ve been in Nashville a long time and have struggled with the things to do for them. So, we found ourselves driving out of town to find excitement.”

Guerrier is the mastermind behind Storyville Gardens, a more than $300 million dollar interactive theme park inspired by books and stories.

“To me, reading should be as social as playing a video game,” said Guerrier. “There’s studies that show if you can get a child to read for fun on a consistent basis that it will impact their test scores significantly.”

The storybook-themed park will not be your typical destination for rides and sweet treats. The 130 acre park will offer a literacy center, hotels and more than 220,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment.

“It was important for us to do a park that was “right-sized”… to where we weren’t spending a week trying to get to every part of it,” Guerrier explained. “It was important for it to be something we can go spend a weekend or spend a day, and be as excited to go back the next week or the next month.”

The park’s plan for a literacy center will include programming for children of all ages in an effort to help them discover and re-discover a love of reading.

“A hub where children can come and have access to reading recovery programs, to book clubs,” Guerrier explained. “The literacy center will be in an area that can be easily accessible to children that are underserved in that capacity.”

Guerrier Development is still in the site selection phase, but they have nailed down 3 possible locations within Metro Nashville. There are also plans to expand the concept to other cities across the country.