Music City Hot Chicken Festival returns to East Nashville on Independence Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Music City Hot Chicken Festival is returning to East Nashville Sunday.

The annual event starts at noon with a parade that includes antique fire trucks and tow trucks.

Then, there will be several vendors at East Park, 700 Woodland Street, offering their versions of the Nashville staple – hot chicken.

“You’re going to have every major vendor of hot chicken in Nashville. Of course, the originals Prince’s Hot Chicken will be there. We will also have Bolton’s represented. In fact, in memory this year, the festival will honor Bolton Matthews who started Bolton’s in that part of East Nashville,” said former Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell. “Hattie B’s – across the board you can expect to see your favorite hot chicken vendors and all other kinds of vendors as well as a special emphasis on kids and activities for kids as well on site.”

The event returns to being in person this year after a modified version during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“It’s an extraordinary statement I think about how hard Nashville and the people of Nashville have worked so we can come together again and be together in the space. We’ll be careful, we’ll be distanced, we’ll do what we need to do,” Mayor Purcell said. “Hopefully lots of people have taken the time to make sure about themselves but we are going to be back on site and the weather is going to cooperate because of Channel 2 I’m told so we’re going to have a great celebration and the first in person celebration in Nashville.”

The Music City Hot Chicken Festival has always been held on Independence Day and lasts until 4:00 p.m. this year.

“We’re celebrating our freedoms as a country and that’s very important but on that day we have an extra freedom. We have the freedom to eat hot chicken in Nashville so we add that to the list and people come out and just have fun,” Purcell said.