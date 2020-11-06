Music City Grand Prix looking for volunteers

Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads a pack through the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Music City Grand Prix is looking for people interested in volunteering for the inaugural urban racing festival in downtown Nashville.

According to a release, volunteers will serve in several important areas leading up to the festival and throughout the weekend. The grand prix will be held the weekend of August 6-8 in 2021 and volunteers are needed for the following positions:

Race Day Ambassadors

Guest Services Aides

Track Services

Downtown Hotel and Transportation Services

“Volunteers are the foundation of any event of this magnitude,” said Music City Grand Prix President Chris Parker. “Nashville knows how to put on big events, and creating a robust base of knowledgeable, enthusiastic and energetic volunteers is a critical component to our festival. Having tremendous volunteers will help showcase all that Music City has to offer and demonstrate the world-class hospitality Nashville does so well.”

The Nashville Sports Council will coordinate volunteer efforts. Anyone interested in volunteering should click here for more information.

“The Sports Council has extensive experience coordinating volunteer efforts for major events in Nashville, including the Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & Half Marathon, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl and the 2019 NFL Draft,” said Nashville Sports Council COO Jay Grider. “The Sports Council is thrilled to partner with Music City Grand Prix and is excited to help create another exceptional annual event on the Nashville Sport and Entertainment calendar.”