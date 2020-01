MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A sweet baby girl is Murfreesboro’s first baby of 2020.

Amoura Rose Handy was born at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Amoura was born at seven pounds and five ounces. The nursing staff celebrated her birth by giving her a huge gift basket!

The hospital says mom and dad are Nashville residents who met through their love of race cars.