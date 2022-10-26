MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready, country fans! Next week, legendary musician Wynonna Judd is going to headline a historic, star-studded concert event at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

According to CMT, “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE — THE FINAL CONCERT” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 at MTSU’s Murphy Center, recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event that is set to air on CMT in March 2023.

Organizers said Wynonna is headlining the show while her current tour-mates — Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride — are slated to join, marking the very first time they share the same bill. Other special guests will be announced later.

CMT reported the Judds’ homecoming to MTSU will be the Murphy Center’s largest concert since Wynonna and her mother, Naomi Judd, performed their final show together on The Judds’ farewell tour more than 30 years ago. In addition, the made-for-television event will help kick off the venue’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration.

This news was revealed by Wynonna during a press luncheon at Fox & Locke in Leipers Fork on Wednesday, Oct. 26, alongside event producers with CMT and Sandbox Productions, as well as representatives from MTSU.

“Stepping onstage at the Murphy Center for the first time since Dec. 4th, 1991 will be so surreal for me. It was an emotional night over 30 years ago and will be an emotional night, for different reasons, now,” Wynonna said. “I can’t wait to lean into the nostalgia with the artists who have made this tour so special, and recreate one of the most iconic nights in Judd ‘Herstory!'”

“It’s serendipitous magic on so many levels to be able to capture Wynonna’s return to the Murphy Center, almost exactly 31 years to the date. And it’s especially meaningful as an MTSU alum to produce such a landmark event, working hand in hand with the university’s faculty and staff to have their students actively participate in the production in its entirety,” said Margaret Comeaux, the executive producer and senior vice president of production, music, and events for CMT. “We are also extremely excited to collaborate once again with our amazing partners at Sandbox to present a true Judds event spectacular that has been decades in the making, and continue to tell the next chapter in Wynonna’s story.”

“I remember when I was 15 years old, watching The Judds 1991 Farewell Concert on repeat when it first came out on Pay-Per-View. This is such an incredible, full circle moment to reproduce that same iconic special with Wy, and having her joined by all the powerhouse women she has brought with her on tour,” said Sandbox Productions’ executive producer, Jason Owen. “I’m so excited for everyone to watch – and for the incredible legacy of The Judds to live on forever.”

(Courtesy: CMT)

“What is most compelling about the Judds’ music is that it captures the love between two women. The Murphy Center event will allow us all to celebrate that love. After all, it was love that built a bridge between the Judds and their audience,” Beverly Keel, dean of the College of Media and Entertainment at MTSU, added. “It is love that connects the family of country music females and strengthens them as they work to make their voices heard.”

You can buy tickets for “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE — THE FINAL CONCERT” by clicking here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit NAMI Tennessee.

Meanwhile, The Judds: The Final Tour is reportedly going to continue for a second run into 2023 following its initial 11-date tour. McBryde, Carlile, Ballerini, Little Big Town, and McBride are all set to return for select dates, with more special guests to be announced in the future. Follow this link for more information.

If you want to see updates about the concert event and special air date, visit CMT’s website or follow CMT on social media.