MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are trying to track down a person of interest after shots were fired during an attempted robbery at a Murfreesboro store last week.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, an unidentified person went into Vapor 69 along Memorial Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 and tried to rob an employee at gunpoint.

Authorities said the individual entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money.

However, after the clerk drew his handgun, the would-be robber ran to a silver, four-door sedan, officials reported.

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police said the individual fired at least two rounds toward the clerk, hitting the store’s window and door.

If you have any additional information about last week’s incident or the identity of the person of interest photographed above, you are asked to call Detective Trae Smalley at 629-201-5518.